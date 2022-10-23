Sunday, Oct 23, 2022
Ram Charan Thanks His Japanese Fans For Their Outpouring Of Love

Ram Charan
Ram Charan Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Oct 2022 2:38 pm

In Japan to promote 'RRR', 'Mega Power Star' Ram Charan gave a heartwarming speech in an auditorium full of Japanese fans.

Ram Charan spoke about how endearing the love and support from Japanese fans have been and how he feels like he is in his homeland. "You guys are so warm that I feel like we are in India. I wish every actor in the world experiences the love and warmth," he said.

Helmed by ace director S.S Rajamouli, and co-starring NTR, 'RRR' has grossed more than Rs 1,000 crore and has been wowing audiences across the world.

"I can see so many emotions in this room, which is making me emotional," Ram Charan said. "This is so heartwarming and so appreciative. I can never forget this moment. They say you lack words when you are emotional and right now, I don't have enough words to express my emotions here."


He added: "I will take this love from Japan, the humility, the honesty and the respect you all give for fellow human beings."

Reminiscing an anecdote from his school days, Ram Charan spoke about how his teacher used to tell about Japan and the way the country comes back from a calamity like no other country. "I want to come back to this country again and again with Rajamouli and other directors too. I hope you welcome us again," while saying the above statement, Mega Power Star concluded on an heartfelt "I love you Japan!"

Ram Charan has been receiving tremendous love from the Japanese audience. Even during his speech, people could seen holding a placard with the 'RRR' poster as a gesture of love.

The blockbuster film released in Japan this past Friday (October 21).

Tags

Art & Entertainment Ram Charan RRR RRR In Japan Ram Charan RRR South Indian Cinema Fans Shower Love Jr NTR SS Rajamouli India

