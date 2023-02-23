Thursday, Feb 23, 2023
Ram Charan Features On 'Good Morning America', Father Chiranjeevi Calls It 'Proud Moment For Indian Cinema'

Ram Charan Features On 'Good Morning America', Father Chiranjeevi Calls It ‘Proud Moment For Indian Cinema’

Tollywood's 'Mega Star' took to Twitter on Thursday to express his feelings about Ram Charan featuring in the famed show.

Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan
Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Feb 2023 2:08 pm

Megastar Chiranjeevi is elated over his actor-son Ram Charan featuring on the popular talk show 'Good Morning America' on the US television network, ABC. Chiranjeevi called it a proud moment for Telugu and Indian cinema. Tollywood's 'Mega Star' took to Twitter on Thursday to express his feelings about Ram Charan featuring in the famed show.

On the show, Ram Charan described 'RRR' helmer S.S. Rajamouli as the "Steven Spielberg of India". ‘RRR’ actor Ram Charan appeared in the show to promote director S. S. Rajamouli's film ahead of the Oscars next month.

"Amazing how the Power of One -- passionate idea born in the visionary Rajamouli's brain -- envelopes the world! Onwards & Upwards!" wrote Chiranjeevi. Writer and producer Kona Venkat called it "a proud moment" for the Telugu audience, every Indian, every friend of Ram Charan.

Speaking on the show, Ram Charan hinted that Rajamouli will "make his way intto global cinema very soon, with the next film." Rajamouli's next movie, incidentally, is an adventure film starring Mahesh Babu. "He is known as the Steven Spielberg of India," the actor said. And when the host asked what the 'RRR' story was all about, Ram Charan said: "It is about friendship, great brotherhood, camaraderie, the relationship between these two characters."

The 'RRR' track, 'Naatu Naatu', which won a Golden Globe, is in the race for the Best Song trophy at th 95th Oscars. The film is to be re-released across the US on March 3 in the build-up to the Oscars.

Ram Charan told Good Morning America': "It is not just 'RRR', it is Indian cinema and Indian technicians who are being honoured. And just when we thought we had achieved everything possible in India and move on to the next project, the West just showed us that it was just the beginning."

Art & Entertainment Ram Charan Good Morning America Chiranjeevi RRR
