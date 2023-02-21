Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Ram Charan Walks Barefoot At Airport Leaving For USA, Video Goes Viral

Home Art & Entertainment

Ram Charan Walks Barefoot At Airport Leaving For USA, Video Goes Viral

Actor Ram Charan was seen walking barefoot at the airport reportedly leaving for the US ahead of Oscars 2023, to be held in March.

Ram Charan
Ram Charan Wikipedia

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Feb 2023 4:39 pm

Actor Ram Charan was seen walking barefoot at the airport reportedly leaving for the US ahead of Oscars 2023, to be held in March.

A video shows Ram donning an all black kurta, pyjama and stole paired with a black mask. Ram is reportedly observing the Ayyappa Deeksha, 41 days fasting which highlights the significance of abstinence and austerity.

The song 'Naatu Naatu' picturised on Ram and Jr NTR from filmmaker SS Rajamouli's magnum opus 'RRR' has earned a Best Original Song Oscar nomination. The track has previously been feted with a Golden Globe and a Critics' Choice Award earlier this year.

For the unversed, while observing the Ayyappa Deeksha, it is compulsory for devotees to observe the fast of 41 days before visiting the Sabarimala temple, in Kerala. Devotees have to wear a garland made of Tulsi or Rudraksha and not shave the beard or cut their hair during this period.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Ram Charan Ram Charan RRR Ram Charan Actor Tollywood Actors Naatu Naatu Song Oscars SS Rajamouli Jr NTR Oscar Nominated Film
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Nations: No Clarity On Neutrality, No Olympics For Russia

Nations: No Clarity On Neutrality, No Olympics For Russia

Karnataka Government Warns Action Against Two IAS, IPS Officers Amid Public Spat

Karnataka Government Warns Action Against Two IAS, IPS Officers Amid Public Spat