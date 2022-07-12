Tuesday, Jul 12, 2022
Rajkummar Rao Was The Only Person On My Wishlist: 'HIT: The First Case' Director

'HIT: The First Case' director Sailesh Kolanu reveals that it was only actor Rajkummar Rao who could have done the best job as the lead role.

Sailesh Kolanu and Rajkummar Rao
Sailesh Kolanu and Rajkummar Rao Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Jul 2022 1:04 pm

Director Sailesh Kolanu, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film 'HIT: The First Case', said that actor Rajkummar Rao was the only one on his wishlist to cast as Vikram in his film.

Kolanu shared: "I wanted an actor who can communicate a lot without speaking much. Vikram carries a lot of emotional baggage which makes him a very intense guy, and he speaks very less and always is to the point. So I needed a terrific actor who can communicate a lot with his eyes and Raj is just that."

"I have been following his work for a long time and I love the way he gets into the skin of the character. He was the only person on my wish list and I am glad we got him on board."

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series present in association with Dil Raju Productions 'HIT: The First Case.' The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Dil Raju, Krishan Kumar, and Kuldeep Rathore. The Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra-starrer hits the theatres on July 15, 2022.

[With Inputs from IANS]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Rajkummar Rao HIT:The First Case Sailesh Kolanu Sanya Malhotra Bollywood Actor Rajkummar Rao Upcoming Movie New Release T-Series Art And Entertainment
