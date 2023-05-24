Tuesday, Jun 06, 2023
Rajeev Sen Says He Was Offered 'Bigg Boss OTT 2,' But Turned It Down

Rajeev Sen Says He Was Offered 'Bigg Boss OTT 2,' But Turned It Down

Actor Rajeev Sen, brother of actress and former beauty queen Sushmita Sen, has said that he was approached for 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' but won't be able to be a part of it as it is very time-consuming.

Rajeev Sen
Rajeev Sen IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 May 2023 6:16 pm

Actor Rajeev Sen, brother of actress and former beauty queen Sushmita Sen, has said that he was approached for 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' but won't be able to be a part of it as it is very time-consuming.

There were reports of Rajeev being part of the reality show. However, for better communication, he shared a clarification video on Instagram.

Rajeev said: "There's this piece of news that is going viral these days. The news is about my participation in Bigg Boss OTT. Reports are claiming I may participate, I am very keen on going on the show."

"So, I had a discussion with my PR and they suggested that I share a video and clear things about my Bigg Boss OTT participation. I think I should clear this once and for all whether I am doing the show or not."

He added: "I would like to say that I am not going inside the Bigg Boss OTT house and the reason behind the same is that it is a very time-consuming and longer commitment which I won't be able to give to the show.

He said that he never says no to work and that it is a very good opportunity.

"I've always enjoyed Bigg Boss. But I've decided not to do the show and make it loud and clear. I would like to thank all the love and encouragement that I've got from the fans. A lot of my fans wanted me to do the show and even I was keen but I truly hope you all will accept my decision with a big smile. Thank you."

