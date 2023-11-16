Tuesday, Nov 28, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Rachel Zegler Talks About 'The Hunger Games…' Role: 'Mercurial And Witty'

Home Art & Entertainment

Rachel Zegler Talks About 'The Hunger Games…' Role: 'Mercurial And Witty'

Actress Rachel Zegler will be seen playing Lucy Gray Baird in 'The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes', says that the words that come into her mind about her character is 'mercurial' and 'witty'.

Actress Rachel Zegler
Actress Rachel Zegler Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Nov 2023 10:23 am

Actress Rachel Zegler will be seen playing Lucy Gray Baird in 'The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes', says that the words that come into her mind about her character is 'mercurial' and 'witty'.

Zegler said: "The words that come to my mind are 'mercurial' and 'witty'. The way I approached Lucy Gray was that she's only there for her family, her friends, and herself. That's why her relationship with Coriolanus is so interesting." 

She added: "We're led to believe, by the lyrics of her songs, that she's been wronged by many people, particularly by men. So, she is hesitant to trust, and challenges Snow to rise to her level of intimidation."

Further adding on, the actor also said: "Lucy Gray starts to see what it's like to put someone else's needs before her own, and she's living with her whole heart. But when she starts to see traits in Coriolanus that she may not find trustworthy, she must put herself first and make impossible decisions."

The film also stars Viola Davis, Peter Dinklage, Tom Blyth, Hunter Schafer, Josh Anders Rivera and Jason Schwartzman. Lionsgate and PVRINOX Pictures will release 'The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes' in theaters in India on November 17. 

Advertisement

Tags

Art & Entertainment Rachel Zegler Actor/Actress The Hunger Games Hollywood Actor

Related stories

Rachel Zegler Drew Inspirations From Dolly Parton For 'The Hunger Games' Prequel Role

Rachel Zegler Says She Bonded With Jennifer Lawrence On Set Of New 'Hunger Games' Movie

Rachel Zegler Remembers Seeing ‘Hunger Games’ In Theatres As A Kid

Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

Visually told More

Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More