Thursday, Nov 10, 2022
Rachana Mistry Shares Her Skincare Routine

Rachana Mistry shares some skincare tips that she prefers to follow in the middle of her busy shooting schedule.

Rachana Mistry
Rachana Mistry Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Nov 2022 7:39 pm

'Na Umra Ki Seema Ho' actress Rachana Mistry shares some skincare tips that she prefers to follow in the middle of her busy shooting schedule. 

She said: "I'm a pretty lazy person, so I don't do much skincare, but I try to take as much care of my skin as possible because after daily makeup application, our skin tends to become unclean and since I am acne prone, I want to keep it as clean as possible."

The 'Barrister Babu' fame continued: "I use ice cubes to soothe my skin, and because I have extremely sensitive skin, I avoid using any form of face masks that are already produced. But I endorse and strictly adhere to the home treatment for skincare."

Rachana added that amidst her busy working schedule she makes sure to take out time for herself and prefers to go out shopping on her off days.

She added: "Since we frequently shoot back-to-back, it is quite challenging to carve out some time from our busy schedules. I don't often have days off, but when I do, I try to spend as much time as possible with my family."

Rachana said that nothing could be a better way to relax than chilling out with her mom. The actress goes out to purchase regular stuff and help her mother in her daily household chores.

"I go grocery shopping and assist my mother with some chores. I also try to make the most of my time, but as I feel exhausted after multiple shootings, I also prefer to unwind and spend some time by myself," she concluded.

