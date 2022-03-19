Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Share Pictures From Holi Party At Their LA Home

Actress Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas celebrated their first Holi together after they became parents recently via surrogacy. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Chopra shared several pictures and videos from their Holi celebrations at their Los Angeles home. Jonas too shared a video on Instagram Reels giving a glimpse of their Holi this year with friends.

Sharing the post, the actress captioned it, "To be able to find some joy at a time when the world feels so scary is such a blessing. Happy Holi everyone. Thank you to our friends and family for playing Holi like desi’s do! Feeling blessed. #photodump #happyholi #goodoverevil #festivalofcolours."

In another post, the actress shared several pictures featuring herself and Jonas. She captioned the post, “Do me a favor.. let’s play Holi. Sorry. Had to! #holihhai.” Do Me A Favor is a Holi song from Chopra’s film ‘Waqt’ (2005).

Jonas's reel started with bowls of colourful popcorn sitting on a table. He was then seen grooving to the Holi song by Arun Dev Yadav as he munched on popcorn. He also gave a peek of himself as he was smeared with colours.

The actress was last seen on screen in ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ alongside Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Jada Pinkett Smith. The actor has several projects in the pipeline including the thriller series ‘Citadel’, romantic comedy ‘Text For You’, action film ‘Ending Things’. She will be also be seen in ‘Jee Le Zara’, along with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.