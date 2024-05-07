Art & Entertainment

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary: Wanted To Work With Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Luckily It Happened

Actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary wanted to work with Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and said that she finally got a chance to work with the Pakistani singer in 'Dost Banke' and tagged herself as lucky as she got what she manifested.

Talking about working with the Pakistani singer, Priyanka told IANS: "I listen to a lot of music by Rahat Fateh Ali Sahab. I really like him a lot. His voice has magic, and I always thought that I would want to work with him, and luckily it happened."

"So, imagine the thing that you have thought about, and it's happening, so you will be very excited and happy that it is finally happening. That was my feeling about it," said the actress, whose look from the number went viral before its release last month.

Priyanka rose to fame as Tejjo Singh Virk from the show 'Udaariyaan'. In 2016, she was seen in the Salman Khan-hosted reality show 'Bigg Boss'.

When asked if she credits her stint on television for her ever-burgeoning popularity, Priyanka said, "Definitely, but (it's) not only one thing, but dots connected, and I have reached where I am today. Be television or a reality show."

The actress said: "So definitely, I got that push from all that, and I have come here. It feels great, and if you talk about becoming a rage, then there should be some rage to reach there (at the top)."

