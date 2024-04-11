Art & Entertainment

Pratik Gandhi's Wife Bhamini Oza To Play Kasturba Gandhi In Upcoming Series

On Kasturba Gandhi’s 155th birth anniversary, the makers of the upcoming series 'Gandhi' have finally revealed that Pratik Gandhi's wife Bhamini Oza will play the iconic personality on screen.

Bhamini, the real-life partner of Pratik Gandhi, who portrays the titular role of Mahatma Gandhi in the series, said: "Stepping into Kasturba Gandhi's shoes feels like a beautiful twist of fate in my acting journey. Working with Hansal Mehta and the Applause Entertainment team is a dream come true, especially alongside my husband Pratik."

The actress added: “From our early theatre days, we've dreamed of sharing the screen together, and now it's finally happening. My attempt is to bring honesty to the character and a genuine connection to the story.”

Director Hansal Mehta said: "I’ve known Bhamini as a terrific actor - she is formidable on stage. To showcase her playing the character of a lifetime is truly a privilege. Kastur is special and to discover her through Bhamini’s performance is even more special."

Sameer Nair, Managing Director of Applause Entertainment, added: "The decision to cast real-life couple Pratik and Bhamini as Mohan and Kastur adds a unique layer of aut

