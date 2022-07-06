Wednesday, Jul 06, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Post On Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Insta Handle Causes A Flutter; Tech Glitch, Her Manager Says

A post related to Telangana Minister K.T. Rama Rao, who is also the son of the state's chief minister, K. Chandrashekar Rao, appeared on Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Instagram handle and instantly triggered speculation among her fans.

undefined
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram/ @samantharuthprabhuoffl

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Jul 2022 11:11 am

A post related to Telangana Minister K.T. Rama Rao, who is also the son of the state's chief minister, K. Chandrashekar Rao, appeared on Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Instagram handle and instantly triggered speculation among her fans.

Quick to notice the post, some of Samantha's fans shared a screenshot of the post and inquired whether her account had been hacked. The post was deleted within minutes and it was followed by an explanation from the social media manager of the actress.

Samantha's social media manager, Seshanka Binesh, said in a statement: "Due to a technical glitch, a post on Instagram got erroneously cross-posted on Samantha's account. We are working on the case and shall escalate the same with team Instagram. Apologies for any confusion caused by the same."

The Instagram account of the actress carries photos and videos of her profession and personal life. Hence, the unusual post got the attention it did.

[With Inputs From IANS]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram K T Rama Rao K Chandrashekhar Rao Account Hacked
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

ENG Vs IND, 5th Test, Day 4, Live: India (190/5) Aim To Set Massive Target

ENG Vs IND, 5th Test, Day 4, Live: India (190/5) Aim To Set Massive Target

UK: In Major Blow, 2 Key Ministers Quit Boris Johnson Government

UK: In Major Blow, 2 Key Ministers Quit Boris Johnson Government