Nimrat Kaur Talks About ‘The Only Good Part’ About A Night Shoot: Sunrise

Actress Nimrat Kaur, who is currently shooting for her next project, shared what is the "only good part about night shoots".

Nimrat Kaur Photo: Instagram
Nimrat, who is shooting on Madh Island in Mumbai, took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture of the blue water and the rising sun.

The actress captioned it: "The only good part about night shoots."

Nimrat's Story Photo: Instagram
The actress didn't reveal details about her shoot on Madh Island.

On the work front, Nimrat was last seen on screen in 'Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video' directed by Mikhil Musale. It also stars Radhika Madan, Bhagyashree, and Subodh Bhave.

The 42-year-old actress will next be seen sharing screen space with megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the upcoming courtroom drama film 'Section 84' directed by Ribhu Dasgupta.

