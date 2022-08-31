Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022
Nikhil Siddhartha-Starrer 'Karthikeya 2' Crosses 100 Crore Mark

It's official! Actor Nikhil Siddhartha, whose just released film 'Karthikeya 2' has emerged an overwhelming success, on Wednesday announced that the film had officially grossed over Rs 100 crores, making it a blockbuster.

Updated: 31 Aug 2022 6:47 pm

Taking to Instagram, Nikhil, on the auspicious occasion of Vinayaka Chathurthi, said: "We have crossed the 100 Crore gross mark officially and 50 Crore share. 'Karthikeya 2' has been blessed by you all across India and the world. I realise the love and affection you all have showered on the movie and me. Will always try and work hard to live up to it."

The film, which is still continuing its strong run in theatres, has done exceptionally well in the Hindi belt with even state dignitaries going on to congratulate the team.

Recently, Nikhil Siddhartha put up a post on social media saying the Chief Minister of Gujarat, Bhupendrabhai Patel, had met and appreciated the team of 'Karthikeya2'. The actor called the moment, an 'absolute honour'.

The film's overwhelming success has left many pleasantly surprised. Starting off with a modest 50 theatres at the time of release in the Hindi belt, the film kept getting more screens due to word of mouth. At present, it is being screened on over 3,000 screens all across the Hindi belt.

Art & Entertainment Nikhil Siddhartha Karthikeya 2 Anupama Parmeswaran Box Office Collection Indian Box Office Telugu Movies Hindi Dubbed Version Art And Entertainment India
