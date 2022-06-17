Friday, Jun 17, 2022
Art & Entertainment

Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron And Joey King To Lead Netflix's New Romantic Comedy

Hollywood actors Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron and Joey King are set to feature in an untitled romantic comedy film for Netflix to be directed by Richard LaGravenese.

Updated: 16 Jun 2022 8:18 pm

Actors Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron and Joey King are set to feature in a romantic comedy film for streaming service Netflix. The untitled project will be directed by Richard LaGravenese, known for films like ‘Behind The Candelabra’, ‘PS I Love You’, ‘The Last Five Years’ and ‘Freedom Writers’, Netflix said in a press release.

LaGravenese has also penned the film's script in collaboration with Carrie Solomon.

"A surprising romance kicks off comic consequences for a young woman, her mother and her movie star boss as they face the complications of love, sex, and identity," the official plotline read.

Kidman is an Oscar-winning actress known for her roles in 'Big Little Lies', 'Batman Forever' and The Peacemaker'. Efron rose to teen fame with his part in the 'High School Musical' franchise, and has received fame for his roles in 'Baywatch' and 'The Greatest Showman'. King became famous through her roles in Netflix's popular franchise 'The Kissing Booth'. 

The movie will be produced by Joe Roth, Jeff Kirschenbaum and Alyssa Altman for Roth/Kirschenbaum Films.

[With Inputs From PTI]

