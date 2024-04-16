Art & Entertainment

New season Teaser Of 'Kota Factory’ Out; Jitendra Kumar Says City Connected To Million Lives

The superhit streaming series ‘Kota Factory’ has clocked five years of its release. Actor Jitendra Kumar, who essayed the role of Jeetu Bhaiyya, a compassionate teacher in the series, has shared that it’s a project which is very close to his heart.

Advertisement

Instagram
Jitendra Kumar Photo: Instagram
info_icon

The superhit streaming series ‘Kota Factory’ has clocked five years of its release. Actor Jitendra Kumar, who essayed the role of Jeetu Bhaiyya, a compassionate teacher in the series, has shared that it’s a project which is very close to his heart.

He also said that Kota is one place which is connected to a million stories.

Kota in Rajasthan is known to be the hub of competitive engineering entrance exams, and every year countless students from across India flock to the city to prepare for the entrance exams and eventually join the workforce.

‘Kota Factory’ is set to return with its 3rd season, and the recently released teaser of the upcoming season generated a massive buzz.

Advertisement

Reflecting on the five years of the series, Jitendra shared: "I am ecstatic! A big hug to all my fans and the audiences who have always supported my work. It means a lot! 'Kota Factory' on the other hand is very close to my heart.”

“I feel such stories need to be told as there are a million lives connected to one city - Kota. Can't wait to bring you season three,” he added.

'Kota Factory' is produced by TVF.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Dipika Kakar-Shoaib Ibrahim Are Not Expecting A Second Baby? Here's What We Know So Far
  2. Copenhagen's Historic Old Stock Exchange Engulfed In Flames, Spire Collapses: No Injuries Reported
  3. Kerala Man Dies After Bike Gets Entangled With Security Rope Put Up For PM Modi's Visit
  4. Arunachal Assembly Polls: BJP Leader Ashok Singhal Hails Infrastructure Development In State
  5. Pakistan: Rain Fury Kills 49, Emergency Declared In Southwest
  6. Shooting Outside Salman Khan’s House: Mumbai Court Sends The 2 Men Arrested To Police Custody
  7. Top Solo Female Travel Destinations In 2024 According To TimeOut
  8. Elections 2024 FAQs: Is Voter Slip Mandatory To Cast A Vote?