Neil Bhoopalam: Fortunate To Perform In Stories Where I Get My Creative Kicks

Known for playing different kinds of roles in films such as 'No One Killed Jessica', 'Shaitan', 'NH10', 'Ungli' or recently in 'Lost', actor Neil Bhoopalam believes in breaking the stereotypes and exploring distinct characters every time he takes up a new project.

As he mentioned: "There is a fair amount of mindfulness that one approaches work with. At the same time, work is work, so if I am fortunate enough to perform in stories where I get my creative kicks and that is a well-made project helmed by very creative people then it's a win-win situation."

In the movie, 'Lost', he was in a long-distance relationship with the lead actress Yami Gautam's on-screen character Vidhi Sahani and the actor said that in today's time because of technology such relationships are more practically possible and thus made the story of the film more relatable.

"I feel absence makes the heart grow fonder and also makes the heart wander. So, the cliche is true. Hats off to people who can maintain long-distance relationships in this day and age. With technology where one can stay connected and be on a similar wavelength irrespective of the distance between two people, it's a little more achievable in today's day and age compared to 50 years ago. But it's a tough one, it's easier said than done," he added.

While sharing his working experience with the director of the film Aniruddha Roy Choudhury, and other well-known names like Pankaj Kapur, Rahul Khanna, Tushar Pandey, and Pia Bajpiee, he said: "Our director Aniruddha Roy Choudhury is a genius. He is very fantastic and extremely fun to watch while he is in the process of directing and on floors. Yes, 'Lost' has a stellar cast. All my scenes are with Yami in the film."

"Hung out with Tushar during one of our lunch breaks. Waited to meet Mr Pankaj Kapoor but couldn't, so I'll keep that for another time. And Mr Rahul Khanna I met for the first time at the dubbing studio back in Mumbai. Was thrilled to meet Rahul as I used to watch his show when he was a VJ prior to being a world-class actor like his father," he concluded.

'Lost' streams on ZEE5.