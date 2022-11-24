Thursday, Nov 24, 2022
Neha Marda Announces Pregnancy, Shares A Picture With Her Husband

'Doli Armaano Ki' actress Neha Marda has announced her pregnancy by sharing an adorable picture with her husband Ayushman Agarwal.

Updated: 24 Nov 2022 6:39 pm

'Doli Armaano Ki' actress Neha Marda has announced her pregnancy by sharing an adorable picture with her husband Ayushman Agarwal. In the picture she can be seen wearing a red dress and showing her baby bump while her husband opted for a black suit with white shirt.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Post her comment, many of her fans and friends congratulated her. Actor Vibhav Roy mentioned: "Congratulations"

'Ishqbaaaz' actress Shrenu Parikh wrote: "Sooooo happy for u guys"

Rashami Desai, Ashi Singh, Jayati Bhatia, and others also congratulated them.

Neha got married to Patna-based businessman Ayushman in 2012.

The actress is known for her roles in 'Balika Vadhu', 'Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti', 'Doli Armaano Ki', among others.

