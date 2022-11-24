Neha Marda Announces Pregnancy, Shares A Picture With Her Husband

'Doli Armaano Ki' actress Neha Marda has announced her pregnancy by sharing an adorable picture with her husband Ayushman Agarwal. In the picture she can be seen wearing a red dress and showing her baby bump while her husband opted for a black suit with white shirt.

Post her comment, many of her fans and friends congratulated her. Actor Vibhav Roy mentioned: "Congratulations"

'Ishqbaaaz' actress Shrenu Parikh wrote: "Sooooo happy for u guys"

Rashami Desai, Ashi Singh, Jayati Bhatia, and others also congratulated them.

Neha got married to Patna-based businessman Ayushman in 2012.

The actress is known for her roles in 'Balika Vadhu', 'Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti', 'Doli Armaano Ki', among others.