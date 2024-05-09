Art & Entertainment

Neha Kakkar Reveals That Her New Coke Studio Song Is A Tribute To Uttarakhand’s Culture

Singer Neha Kakkar, who recently released her song 'Sonchadi', has shared that she is proud of her Uttarakhandi roots.

Neha Kakkar
Neha Kakkar Photo: Instagram
She said that the song is an ode to the culture and heritage of Uttarakhand.

For the song, Neha has collaborated with musician digV and folk singer of Uttarakhand, Kamla Devi for Coke Studio Bharat

Talking about her track, Neha said: “Being a proud Uttarakhandi, 'Sonchadi' holds a special place in my heart. It's more than just a song; it's a tribute to the rich culture and heritage of Uttarakhand, a land that I hold dear.

“Collaborating with digV and Kamla Devi on this track allowed me to reconnect with my roots and share the beauty of the timeless folklore of Rajula Malushahi in a contemporary yet soulful manner with the world.”

She added, “With each note sung in the blend of Kumaoni and Hindi, I feel a sense of pride in representing the essence of Uttarakhand through 'Sonchadi'. I hope this song not only resonates with listeners but also celebrates the spirit of our beloved state.”

'Sonchadi' is available to stream across all major audio streaming platforms.

