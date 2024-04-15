Art & Entertainment

Neha Dhupia Shares Her Own ‘Highlights’ From CSK-MI Match With Kareena Kapoor Khan, John Abraham And Angad Bedi

Actress Neha Dhupia attended the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians along with her “crew” featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan, John Abraham, and Angad Bedi.

Advertisement

Instagram
Neha Dhupia Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actress Neha Dhupia attended the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians along with her “crew” featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan, John Abraham, and Angad Bedi.

Actress Neha Dhupia attended the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians along with her “crew” featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan, John Abraham, and Angad Bedi.

Neha took to Instagram and shared her “very own highlights” from the evening, which included Kareena retouching her lipstick, Neha cheering as Mahendra Singh Dhoni hit a hat-trick of sixes, and then all four posing together.

The actress captioned the string of pictures: “My very own highlights from last evening! Love the sport (cricket emoji) loved the energy … loved our crew.”

Advertisement

Dhoni, 42, in a packed Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, hammered Hardik Pandya for a hat-trick of sixes and a double to help his team Chennai Super Kings, cross the 200-run mark. His team won by 20 runs against Mumbai Indians.

On the work front, Neha has her diaries full with ‘No Filter Neha’, an OTT show called ‘Therapy Sherapy’ and ‘Bad Newz’ with Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri. She also has an international film titled 'Blue 52'.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Sikkim Assembly Election 2024: Date, Voting On April 19, Counting On June 2 | Full Schedule
  2. Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2024: Voting On April 19, Counting On June 2 | Full Schedule
  3. Odisha Assembly Elections 2024 Dates Announced: Find Schedule, Voting, Time Result Day | Full Details
  4. Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 Dates Announced: Schedule, Voting, Results | Full Details Here
  5. RCB Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
  6. ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ Box Office Collection Day 4: Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff’s Film Crosses Rs 40 Crore Mark
  7. Salman Khan To Reportedly Continue Work After The Firing Incident; Asks Team Not To Cancel His Plans
  8. Iran-Israel Conflict: How The World Reacted To Looming Escalation In The Region