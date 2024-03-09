Neha Dhupia Reveals Kareena Kapoor Micromanages Everything, Says Kartik Aaryan Can Do A 6-Hour Long Stand-Up Act

Neha Dhupia is back with the third season of her chat show ‘No Filter Neha’, and this time, she has a fresh line-up of celebrities. During a recent interview with Puja Talwar, Neha did spill some beans about the special quality of her guests this year. While she called Kareena Kapoor a micromanager, she revealed how Kartik Aaryan has a sense of humour to do a 6-hour stand-up act
Neha shared, “Kareena micromanages everything. From scheduling her son’s calendar to figuring out everything. Just when you think that she is a megastar and will have everyone around her doing things for her, she micromanages every little detail. And also does not sweat the small stuff. So, she knows. She picks her battles. She hardly has any though, she’s perfect.”
The actor-turned-host further added, “Kartik Aaryan has the level and a sense of humour to do a 6-hour stand-up act, and you will not get bored. He is so funny.”
Neha also shared key takeaways from her conversations with Kriti Sanon, Vicky Kaushal and Tiger Shroff. “I saw a very fierce side of Kriti Sanon. You don’t usually describe her like that. With Vicky (Kaushal), I couldn’t keep a straight face. Tiger talks less. He has some really fun stories. I think I also broke the ice with Tiger because we were stuck in the lift,” Neha said.
Neha’s chat show also will see Rashmika Mandanna making an appearance. Sharing how she contacted the ‘Animal’ actor through Instagram, she revealed, “I DMed Rashmika on Instagram. This was in the middle of Animal being a big hit. I was like my season is incomplete without you. It was great because I was getting to know her for the first time. It could have gotten hard if I hadn’t done my research.”
‘No Filter Neha Season 6’ is airing on JioTV and JioTV+.