Neha Dhupia and filmmaker Karan Johar share a great camaraderie, on and off the screen. The actress shared how it was Johar who was her guiding light when she started shooting for the latest season for her talk show ‘No Filter Neha’. While she had been hosting the show for five seasons, the sixth season needed her to record the show on video, and hence, she turned to Karan Johar for tips, since he is one of the most famous talk show hosts and the popularity of ‘Koffee with Karan’ is enough proof.
Praising his “generosity”, Neha said that her “last phone call” was to Karan Johar. It was due to the fact that she was “drawing a blank” after her technical check before the shoot, and that’s when Karan told her to conduct her interview with Tiger Shroff, who was the first guest. Neha added how people might have preconceived notions about celebrities, but Karan is someone who comes from a “secure place” and is always ready to help his peers.
“To come from such a secure place that you are constantly helping everyone develop their skill and very few people can do it. I mean, hats off to Karan. Literally, for the past four days, I would pick up the phone and ask him what my first point of starting a conversation with someone like Tiger. He was holding my hand through it,” Neha said in a conversation with Bollywood Hungama.
For those caught unaware, Karan and Neha have been friends for years, and he was the one who played Cupid in Neha and Angad Bedi’s love story. Neha and Angad are now happily married with children. Angad had shared in an earlier chat with Pinkvilla, “Karan was the person who told her that this person is standing right in front of you and you can have great chemistry with him so you should look at him.”
So gear up to witness some candid conversations and unfiltered charm of ‘No Filter Neha Season 6’, exclusively on JioTV and JioTV+ . New episode drops every Thursday.