Neha Dhupia and filmmaker Karan Johar share a great camaraderie, on and off the screen. The actress shared how it was Johar who was her guiding light when she started shooting for the latest season for her talk show ‘No Filter Neha’. While she had been hosting the show for five seasons, the sixth season needed her to record the show on video, and hence, she turned to Karan Johar for tips, since he is one of the most famous talk show hosts and the popularity of ‘Koffee with Karan’ is enough proof.