Coming to their individual upcoming projects, both of them are in demand this year. While Varun Dhawan is busy with the remake of ‘Theri’ with Atlee and will also be seen in ‘Citadel India’ opposite Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Janhvi has films with Sidharth Malhotra and Tiger Shroff, alongside ‘Devara’ with Jr NTR in the pipeline.