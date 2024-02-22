Taking to Instagram on February 22, the director-producer revealed the title of Dharma Production’s next ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari,’ alongside the cast and director.
The slice-of-life romantic comedy, touted to be a part of the ‘Dulhania’ franchise, will be helmed by Shashank Khaitan and will see Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor as the lead pair, in titular roles respectively. The two, who previously collaborated on the 2023 film ‘Bawaal,’ are set to join forces again.
Alongside the announcement, the release date has also been announced. The film is set to grace the silver screens on April 18, 2025.
Fans are already thrilled about this casting and the project. One wrote, “Can’t wait!!” Another chimed in and said, “The BAWAAL duo is back!!!!” A third one stated, “Wow… eagerly looking forward to this one”
Khaitan has previously directed several of Dhawan and Kapoor’s individual films, including 2014’s ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania,’ 2017’s ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’ and 2018’s ‘Dhadak.’
As for the upcoming movie, ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’ is aiming to take the audiences on a captivating journey filled with love, laughter, and life, as marked by many KJo movies.
Coming to their individual upcoming projects, both of them are in demand this year. While Varun Dhawan is busy with the remake of ‘Theri’ with Atlee and will also be seen in ‘Citadel India’ opposite Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Janhvi has films with Sidharth Malhotra and Tiger Shroff, alongside ‘Devara’ with Jr NTR in the pipeline.