Neha Dhupia, actress, producer and entrepreneur, recently unveiled the sixth season of her show ‘No Filter Neha’. The upcoming season will adopt a video-first approach, and will yet again bring intriguing and unfiltered conversations with everyone's favourite celebrities.
After a successful five seasons, the filming for season 6 is currently in full swing with the show going video for the first time. While Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Tiger Shroff and Ananya Pandey are confirmed to be making appearances, Neha Dhupia just hinted at who her next guest is going to be?
In a recent appearance, Neha Dhupia sparked excitement among fans by mentioning that a ‘Champion’ will be the next guest on her show. Clearly, her playful tease has set social media abuzz, and speculations are rife that Kartik Aaryan would be the next guest.
In fact, a source close to the production informed us that Kartik Aaryan will be the next guest. The source said, “Kartik and Neha have been in conversation, he was quite excited about being on the show. Dates were being fixed but next week is what both teams are looking at”
The new season of ‘No Filter Neha’, with a video first approach, will be available for the viewers on JioTV, a live TV streaming platform. During the announcement of the sixth season, the actress had said in a statement, “I’m excited to reintroduce the 6th season of ‘No Filter Neha’ in a fresh video format with JioTV. Witnessing the podcast’s evolution into a space for genuine and spontaneous discussions has been remarkable. This season, with 8 episodes featuring prominent figures in Indian cinema, is set to be even more thrilling. Brace yourself for candid and unfiltered conversations offering a glimpse into the glamorous realm of the film industry.”
Meanwhile, coming to ‘Chandu Champion’, it is helmed by Kabir Khan, and for his part, the actor underwent a physical transformation to star in the real-life story of a sportsman. He reportedly essays the role of Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic gold medalist. The film, which has been jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, is set to release on June 14.