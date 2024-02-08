The new season of ‘No Filter Neha’, with a video first approach, will be available for the viewers on JioTV, a live TV streaming platform. During the announcement of the sixth season, the actress had said in a statement, “I’m excited to reintroduce the 6th season of ‘No Filter Neha’ in a fresh video format with JioTV. Witnessing the podcast’s evolution into a space for genuine and spontaneous discussions has been remarkable. This season, with 8 episodes featuring prominent figures in Indian cinema, is set to be even more thrilling. Brace yourself for candid and unfiltered conversations offering a glimpse into the glamorous realm of the film industry.”