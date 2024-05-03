Art & Entertainment

Neha Bhasin Talking About ‘Furqat’, Says Creating Poetic Music Videos Is 'A Passion'

Singer Neha Bhasin has talked about her latest song, 'Furqat', expressing her passion for creating poetic music videos.

Neha Bhasin Photo: Instagram
She shared that she lives to create music, and creating poetic music videos is a passion for her.

Neha said: "I live to make music, and creating iconic, poetic, and breathtaking music videos is a passion. Music for me is visual too."

'Furqat', shot at the picturesque locales of Wai in Maharashtra, is a neo-style power ballad with a strong dubstep backbeat mixed with ethereal ethnic elements like Dilruba (esraj).

The lyrics, written by Juno, explore themes of separation and unrequited love. The location plays an important role, with barren mountains depicting feelings of desolation and separation poetically. The sun-kissed lake and vast landscape convey their own heartache, with Neha emoting the song in her trademark high-fashion ensembles.

The singer added: "It was a great experience to perform under Sameer Uddin's direction. For me, fashion is art, and the beautiful composition of 'Furqat' is awe-inspiring, and all the hard work is paying off."

In addition to Neha, the song features young talent Saumya Kamble, the winner of 'India's Best Dancer' season 2, showcasing belly dancing.

Talking about Kamble, Neha said: "Fans are happy, and it was a privilege to feature a young talent like Saumya."

