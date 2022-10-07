Friday, Oct 07, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Neelu Kohli Recalls Working With Late Arun Bali In 'Goodbye'

Actress Neelu Kohli expressed her grief at the demise of veteran actor Arun Bali as he departed for his heavenly abode on Friday. Neelu had worked with him in the upcoming movie 'Goodbye', which also stars megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna.

Neelu Kohli and late actor Arun Bali
Neelu Kohli and late actor Arun Bali IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Oct 2022 2:03 pm

Actress Neelu Kohli expressed her grief at the demise of veteran actor Arun Bali as he departed for his heavenly abode on Friday. Neelu had worked with him in the upcoming movie 'Goodbye', which also stars megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna.

Bali plays the role of Neena Gupta's father in the movie.

Reacting to the unfortunate departure of the senior actor, Neelu shared a picture in which she and Arun can be seen along with the film's cast. She wrote in the caption, "I am too shocked. I knew it was going to happen because he was very unwell. I tried calling his number but unfortunately we couldn't connect. At the moment, I don't know what to say."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nilu Kohli (@nilukohli)

Many of his industry friends and actors shared messages expressing pain on his passing away.

Actress Charrul Malik wrote: "May his soul rest in peace"

Another actor Hansa Singh mentioned: "How uncanny life can be #goodbye Bali ji".

Arun has been part of several TV shows and movies.

Related stories

Arun Bali Passes Away At The Age Of 79

Neelu Kohli: 'Have Vivid Memories About 1984 Because My Family Was Affected'

Veteran Actor Arun Bali Diagnosed With A Rare Neuromuscular Disease

Tags

Art & Entertainment Arun Bali Neelu Kohli Goodbye Actor Arun Bali Arun Bali Death Celebrity Death Laal Singh Chaddha Myasthenia Gravis Bollywood Mumbai
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Asia Cup: IND-W Eye Domination Over PAK-W

Asia Cup: IND-W Eye Domination Over PAK-W

Women's Asia Cup: India Vs Sri Lanka - Preview

Women's Asia Cup: India Vs Sri Lanka - Preview