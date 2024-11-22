Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale To Zombieverse Season 2: Top 5 OTT Releases To Enjoy This Weekend

From thrillers to romantic dramas, we bring you the top five releases that premiered this week across OTT platforms. There are binge-worthy titles like Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale, Zombieverse 2 and many more. These genre-bending titles promise to keep you entertained this weekend.
Have a look at the top 5 OTT shows.
Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale – Netflix (November 18)
Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale is a documentary which showcases Nayanthara's personal and career. It shows her journey to superstardom amidst struggles. The docu-series also shows her love life and her wedding with filmmaker Vignesh Shivan. There are also insights from her close friends and colleagues, including Taapsee Pannu and Rana Daggubati, in the intimate documentary.
Dune: Prophecy- Jio Cinema (November 18)
The first episode of Dune: Prophecy premiered on Jio Cinema on November 18. The American science fiction TV series, which is a prequel to Denis Villeneuve’s 2021 film Dune, is set in Frank Herbert's Dune universe. Created by Diane Ademu-John and Alison Schapker, it focuses on the origins of the Bene Gesserit, a powerful sect central to Frank Herbert’s universe.
Zombieverse 2 – New Blood - Netflix (November 19)
Zombieverse Season 2 will keep you on the edge of your seats like the previous one. In the second season, there is a zombie outbreak in Seoul and how the new survivors navigate the apocalypse. It is a blend of horror, comedy and thrill.
Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein – Netflix (November 22)
The second season of Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein released on Netflix today. The premise revolves around a toxic and obsessive love story and season 2 brings back the themes of obsession and envy yet again. It stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Shweta Tripathi, Anchal Singh, and Gurmeet Choudhary among others.
Love Your Enemy – Disney+ Hotstar (November 23)
This South Korean romantic drama is about two people, Seok Jiwon and Yun Jiwon who are connected by fate and separated by family conflict. Post a breakup, they again meet each other after 18 years later, as fate brings them back together.
Besides these, you can also look out for other interesting titles like Bagheera on Netflix, Martin on Prime Video, Helicopter Heist on Netflix, and Malayalam film Kishkindha Kaandam on Disney+ Hotstar.