Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has said that he does not believe the current popularity of South Indian films in the Hindi market would have a long-term influence on Bollywood.

After their respective March 24 and April 14 releases, the Hindi adaptations of SS Rajamouli's Telugu film 'RRR' and Prashanth Neel's Kannada film 'KGF Chapter 2' have done record-breaking business. 'KGF 2,' which starred Yash, Sanjay Dutt, and Raveena Tandon among others, even had an impact on the revenues of Shahid Kapoor's a week later released 'Jersey.'

Siddiqui feels it is simply a phase, and that the impression that South Indian films have terrified Bollywood with their success would fade as soon as a Hindi film becomes a huge success. He did agree, though, that Bollywood committed a mistake by remaking South Indian films, which will no longer be viable with South Indian filmmakers releasing their work in the Hindi market.

According to a report by the Hindustan Times, when asked if the advent of South Indian films into the Hindi market is affecting Bollywood, Siddiqui replied, "I think it's just a phase, now if a Bollywood film comes and becomes a super-duper hit, then the things you are saying right now, that will change. Here people's thoughts change after every picture, people only talk about the film that becomes a hit. But if a Hindi picture comes now and becomes a super-duper hit, this perception will change again."

When asked if he feels Bollywood is a little frantic right now, especially with blockbuster performers like Allu Arjun and Yash joining the business, Siddiqui admitted that the Hindi film industry has made one error. He said, "One mistake that happened is that we kept doing remakes of South films. The biggest problem here is with the writers and stories, we are not making originals at all, leaving everything up to the remakes. I think we should take a lesson from that mistake and start making original films. That would be better."

Meanwhile, Siddiqui will next be seen in 'Heropanti 2,' an action-thriller. Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria also star in the film, which is expected to be released on April 29. Shroff's character, Babloo, will clash with Siddiqui's Laila in an attempt to put an end to cybercrime throughout the world in 'Heropanti 2.'