Tuesday, Jun 21, 2022
Naga Chaitanya Said To Be Dating 'Major' Actress Sobhita Dhulipala

Actor Naga Chaitanya and actress Shobita Dhulipala may be a couple after they were spotted together in his home in Hyderabad.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala Wikipedia

Updated: 21 Jun 2022 10:46 am

The latest outing from Pinkvilla claims to have seen 'Majili' actor Naga Chaitanya with actress Shobita Dhulipala.

Following his divorce from Samantha Ruth Prabhu, there have been allegations that Chaitanya has been seeing the 'Major' actress.

According to rumors, Chaitanya was seen with Dhulipala in his new home, which is not the first time they have been seen together.

Chaitanya has purchased a beautiful property in the Jubilee Hills neighborhood of Hyderabad, which is now under construction. The two were reportedly sighted visiting the location, most likely taking a tour around the place. "After a few hours, they left together in the same car," the source claimed.

Since the news surfaced, it has caused a debate on social media, with Ruth Prabhu's followers assuming that Chaitanya's affair with Dhulipala was the reason for their split, while Chaitanya's admirers insist that this is not the case.

Ruth Prabhu and Chaitanya announced their separation in a joint statement on social media in October 2021, only days before their 4th wedding anniversary.

[With Inputs from IANS]

