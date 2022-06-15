Music Composer Ramji Gulati's New Song 'Thummak' Is Out

Music composer Ramji Gulati who is known for introducing social media influencers like Jaanat Zubair, Avneet Kaur, Aahnoor Kaur, Faisu, and others, released his new song 'Thummak'.

The song 'Thummak' is written by Saaveri Verma, composed by Prashant Satose, and is sung by debutant singer Rahul Sharma.

The music video of this song is directed by Ramji, under his banner United White Flag. The video features young actress Aliya Hamidi alongside Rahul.

Talking about the song, Gulati said, "'Thummak' is certainly one of its kind. We have tried to the stature of the video, music, and cinematography to an international standard. It is a song for all age groups."

Sharma said, "Thummak is a high octane song which can enhance the mood of any party and also top the playlist of a long drive. I am sure the youth will love the song. It is a song that will make everyone dance and hit the dance floor. The video is shot on a very large and lavish scale. I am looking forward to the reaction from the audience."

The song is available on all audio streaming platforms and the video is on YouTube.

[With Inputs from IANS]