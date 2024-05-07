Art & Entertainment

Munawar Faruqui Opens Up On His Track 'Dhandho' And Its Themes Of Money And Power

Singer-comic artiste Munawar Faruqui, who has announced his new song 'Dhandho', said that the song explores the themes of money and power.

Munawar Faruqui
Munawar Faruqui Photo: Instagram
In collaboration with rapper Spectra, Munawar crafted the track with a lyrical structure showcasing street-style rap.

Talking about the song, Munawar said: " 'Dhandho' is a Gujarati word which means business, so we have explored themes of money and power in our song. Reuniting with Spectra after four years, we have infused it with street-style rap, bold lyrics, and underground hip-hop."

"Teaming up with Sez On The Beat and Spectra was an incredible experience. I’m excited to finally release this song, it’s my first since 'Bigg Boss 17', so it’s even more special. Can’t wait for everyone to experience it," he added.

'Dhandho' will hit the airwaves on May 10.

