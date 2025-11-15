KIFF 2025: The Secret Agent Review | Wagner Moura Is Arresting In Kleber Mendonça Filho’s Glistening Political Thriller

A political fugitive of sorts, Marcelo’s past is parcelled out in snatches. Grappling with turmoil, the loss of his wife, he’s remade his life, recast his identity as he moves to Recife, where he hurries to sort out his papers while being extremely wary before fleeing. His son, Fernando, is with his grandfather. Presiding over the apartment and community, Marcelo finds shelter in is the effervescent 77-year-old Dona Sebastiana (a delightful Tânia Maria). She stands watch over a motley group of residents, who, in a terrific later scene, too hint at their own covert past. Filho could have easily leaned into a mythologizing Marcelo; but he grants Marcelo an unique position. The latter strikes as initially having a focalizing presence, but he’s very much one of many. There are other dissidents—those sought out by the military dictatorship that rooted out anyone with communist sympathies. Seemingly poised for an Oscar nomination next year, The Secret Agent is in clear dialogue with Walter Salles’ I’m Still Here (2024). While Salles spelt out the torture and trauma exerted under the regime, Filho situates the narrative via a social opacity. In his hands, history unfurls with a vivid, textured sense of the here and now, whilst also retraced, parsed, as in a parallel track with two present-day archivists poring over audio recordings.