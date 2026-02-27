Hamnet Review | Jessie Buckley Is Shattering In Chloé Zhao’s Rich Grief-Soaked Drama

Fittingly, Zhao honours Agnes’ grief with due time and patience. Even as Agnes is expected to pull herself together, her mourning is assumed to resign itself to serve the image of a responsible, emotionally tempered mother. She fulfils the role, nevertheless something deep within her has dislodged. Zhao melds into the passing years a sort of time-erasing quality. Agnes is emotionally left behind. Time since has been static. Agnes struggles to find hope and purpose. Buckley captures a woman so hollowed out by grief she’s severed from living itself. Zhao makes us inhabit every pinprick of her sustained pain. Somehow, she’s able to sashay past fuss over recreating a historical period drama, invoking instead an intensely inward work resolutely aligned with her familiar pastoral worldview. Brooking its pace, Hamnet ultimately turns to the Bard’s own Hamlet, his hitherto unfelt grief that has been channelled in his writing. It’s in the art, so much of which she herself championed into actuality, where she confronts the barest outlet for her loss, its unloading. Zhao orchestrates this interface with stunning grace, Buckley’s face a map of splendid inner transformation. For a film this drab, there is the parting promise of hope and redemption.