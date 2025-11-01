DIFF 2025: Warm Shadows Review |Aakash Chhabra’s Short Film Is A Quietly Miraculous Melding Of Secrets

The best, discerning art beams right into one’s soul. Into it, we project our own fantasies, yearnings, aches and anxieties, gathering the shape of questions we have long sought. To hope for answers is another matter, but the mirroring itself holds infinite compassion—a reassertion that our decisions and circumstances do hold some valence. The subtle emotional simulacrum in Warm Shadows, clasping the mother and son in a tenuous, revealing bond, throws up one’s many parallel identities. It may take a lifetime for one to have a measure of the other. Even then, so much goes unsaid, un-reassured, perched at the abyss of self-negation. A confession, a reckoning are draped together with an effective hush. A still moment wields tremendous charge, a realization welling up in just a soft hint of tears limning Saran. In cinema, coming out is often so foisted on queerness like that’s the only defining thing. It gets ratcheted up for dramatic manipulation, primed as a twist propping up a work all by itself. Chhabra bypasses this, synchronously straddling realities of both mother and son with lucid empathy. Both have so much to share beyond what either may have known prior. Breathing within sparsity, lodged-away hesitations, Warm Shadows parses their inner, emotional map in a single, sweeping brushstroke. This is an assured work, arcing through time and space with grace. If his shorts can compress such a wealth of emotion, subjectivity, personal history, I can't wait to see what Chhabra cooks in his debut feature.