Moisturise The Skin, Use Petroleum Jelly On Lips On Holi, Says Make-up Expert

The skin is the most exposed part of the body during Holi and keeping it safe from the harsh colours is very important. Using a moisturiser, petroleum jelly and sunscreen to prep the skin before the celebration is vital, says make-up expert.

IANS
24 March 2024
24 March 2024
       
Harlin Sachdeva Photo: The Indian Alert
Harlin Sachdeva, Founder of House of Makeup, has shared skincare tips to practice this Holi.

The make-up expert told IANS: “Holi is a time for celebration, and proper skincare can help you ensure it remains so. The importance of skin prep cannot be overstated here. Before playing with colours, make sure you apply a generous layer of moisturiser on your face, and petroleum jelly on your lips, eyes and eyebrows.

Oil can be applied too, Sachdeva said.“If your skin can tolerate oil, apply a thin layer so that the colours won't stick as much. Follow that up with broad spectrum sunscreen containing SPF 50.”

She urged everyone to play with organic colours.The make-up expert said: “I would also recommend choosing safe, non-toxic colours made from organic sources such as plants and flowers, which are gentler on skin.

Sachdeva has shared tips for post care too.“Once the fun is done, it's time to pamper your skin. Begin by gently wiping off the colours with a cotton pad soaked in micellar water. If you're comfortable using oil-based removers, these work well on Holi pigments,” she said.

“For stubborn stains, try DIY remedies like a mixture of yogurt and honey, or a paste of baking soda and water. Most importantly, remember not to use harsh exfoliants or scrub your skin vigorously as this will irritate it further,” Sachdeva added.

Using calming agents for the skin post removing colours can add in helping the skin.

“Finish up your cleansing routine with a lightweight or heavy moisturiser, according to your skin type. Choose products containing barrier-building ceramides and calming ingredients like aloe vera and chamomile,” Sachdeva said.

