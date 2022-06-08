Mithali Raj Announces Retirement From Cricket, Taapsee Pannu Pens Heartfelt Tribute

Indian Cricketer Mithali Raj has declared her retirement from all forms of the game today, in an unexpected move. She had made her debut in 1999 and was the Indian Women’s Team Captain. She made the announcement via her Twitter account.

Thank you for all your love & support over the years!

I look forward to my 2nd innings with your blessing and support. pic.twitter.com/OkPUICcU4u — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) June 8, 2022

Soon after the announcement, social media was buzzing with tributes to the cricketer. Actress Taapsee Pannu also penned a note for the cricketer.

“There are cricketers who have records under their name. There are cricketers who have a tremendous fan following. There are cricketers who inspire you and make you believe that if they can so can you! And then there’s Mithali who did all of this in her classic graceful style and also changed the game of cricket where the presence of women is concerned. Not just in our country but she will be remembered for her contribution to women's cricket across the globe. I just got too fortunate as a fan who got to live her glorious journey of 23 years for a bit on camera which taught me so much about resilience and perseverance. She is truly a legend we can never thank enough,” she said in a statement.

Pannu also dedicated an Instagram post to the cricketer.

The actress will be next seen playing Raj’s role in the biopic ‘Shabaash Mithu’. The film is directed by Srijit Mukherjee and produced by Viacom18 studios. It is set to release on July 15 this year.