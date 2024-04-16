'Mismatched' Season 3: Rohit Saraf And Prajakta Koli Conclude Filming For The Netflix Series, Fans Await Release Date

When Netflix released ‘Mismatched,’ no one had anticipated that the show would end up becoming as big as it did. Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf’s captivating chemistry got audiences hooked on to the show, so much so that it got renewed for a second as well as a third season. The romantic drama has enchanted viewers with its engaging storyline, leaving fans eagerly awaiting each new twist.
With Season 3 looming, fans of the show are on the edge of their seats, longing to discover the fate of the lead couple’s relationship. The main stars have wrapped up filming and are now preparing for the release.
Both Rohit and Prajakta shared the news of the season wrap jointly on Instagram. The duo shared a series of happy photos highlighting their on-screen chemistry as Rishi and Dimple. Alongside the photos, the caption read, “This is us. Until next time… #Mismatched S03, Season Wrap!”
Similarly, another cast members Taaruk Raina shared some behind-the-scenes photos from the shoot, announcing the season wrap.
Fans and followers eagerly awaiting the third season flooded the comment section with love, and expressed their excitement for the same.
In case you didn’t know, on February 29, the makers unveiled the teaser for the upcoming season, offering a glimpse into the next chapter for Dimple and Rishi as they navigate an unfamiliar city, confronting new challenges along with adult responsibilities. The official release date for the forthcoming season has been kept under wraps for now.
Directed by Akarsh Khurana and Nipun Dharmadhikari, and based on a novel, ‘When Dimple Met Rishi’ penned by Sandhya Menon, the series follows the story of Rishi, a die-hard romantic who believes in traditional dating methods, who ends up falling for Dimple, a hardcore gamer, and eventually envisions marrying her.
Season 1 premiered on November 20, 2020, with Season 2 being released on October 22, 2022. If the same format is followed, viewers can expect to see the two leads’ chemistry flourish in the last quarter of this year. More details are expected to be announced soon.