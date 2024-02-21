Renowned director Bong Joon-ho, who is best known for putting Korean cinema on an international scale with the 2019 film ‘Parasite,’ is set to captivate audiences once again with his upcoming thriller, ‘Mickey 17,’ which stars versatile actor Robert Pattinson in the lead role. The collaboration between these two iconic figures has generated excitement across diverse fan bases.
While the movie was scheduled for a release on March 29, 2024, it appears that Warner Bros has reshuffled its calendar and a found a new date for the film to hit the big screens: January 31, 2025. Currently in the production phase, the upcoming thriller is a being directed, produced, and penned by Joon-ho himself and has been adapted from Edward Ashton’s novel titled ‘Mickey 7.’
Apart from Pattinson, the massively talented star-studded cast also includes Steven Yeun, Naomi Ackie, Toni Collette, and Mark Ruffalo in pivotal roles.
The Robert Pattinson-starrer has primarily experienced delays due to the SAG-AFTRA strikes. The choice to postpone the movie is no surprise, given that there have no trailers released even as the original release date is only a month away. A source close to the development had even informed Variety in January that Warner required additional time to complete the project.
The revised January 2025 release date for ‘Mickey 17’ has now opened up the opportunity for audiences to experience the anticipated cinematic masterpiece in IMAX, which was not feasible earlier due to the release of other titles on the initially planned date.
Now, the newly scheduled release coincides with the Lunar New Year, which, in case you’re not aware, is a significant global cinematic event. ‘Mickey 17’ is set to hit theaters two weeks after ‘Paddington in Peru,’ premiering on January 17. Moreover, Marvel Studios will be releasing ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ on February 14. Will the film perform well while clashing with these big releases? Only time will tell.