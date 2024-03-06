Art & Entertainment

Michelle Yeoh Is ‘Heartbroken’ Over ‘The Brothers Sun’ Cancellation

Oscar-winning actress Michelle Yeoh talked about streaming giant Netflix's decision, not to proceed with a second season of ‘The Brothers Sun’ in an emotional post.

I
IANS
March 6, 2024
March 6, 2024
       
Instagram
Michelle Yeoh Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Oscar-winning actress Michelle Yeoh talked about streaming giant Netflix's decision, not to proceed with a second season of ‘The Brothers Sun’ in an emotional post.

“Heartbroken… and finding it so hard to understand why… However, I am so very proud of My Brothers Sun family and what we presented to the world. Heads held high,” the actress wrote, next to photos with her co-stars, reports deadline.com.

‘The Brothers Sun’ was launched in January. It also stars Justin Chien, Sam Song Li, Joon Lee and Highdee Kuan.

Touted as a dark comedic drama and family soap, the series follows a Taipei gangster, Charles Sun (Chien), who’s settled into his life as a ruthless killer.

Tags

Oscars

Advertisement
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement