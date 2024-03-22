In an earlier interview with Deadline, Coppola talked about how the movie will be produced on a large scale with an ensemble cast. He said, “It is unusual; it will be a production on a grand scale with a large cast. It makes use of all of my years of trying films in different styles and types culminating in what I think is my own voice and aspiration. It is not within the mainstream of what is produced now, but I am intending and wishing and in fact encouraged, to begin production this year.”