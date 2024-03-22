‘The Godfather’ director Francis Ford Coppola launched one of his projects almost 40 years ago. After an arduous wait, the project is now ready. Titled ‘Megalopolis,’ the film is set to hit the cinemas soon. The sci-fi movie revolves around an architect who rebuilt New York City after a devastating disaster.
According to a report by Screen Rant, ‘Megalopolis’ follows a terrible disaster that has reduced New York City to ashes. Following this incident, architect Caesar (played by Adam Driver) takes up the responsibility to rebuild the city and not repeat the same mistakes. He envisages the city as utopian.
In an earlier interview with Deadline, Coppola talked about how the movie will be produced on a large scale with an ensemble cast. He said, “It is unusual; it will be a production on a grand scale with a large cast. It makes use of all of my years of trying films in different styles and types culminating in what I think is my own voice and aspiration. It is not within the mainstream of what is produced now, but I am intending and wishing and in fact encouraged, to begin production this year.”
Reports reveal that the production took a long time because Coppola invested in the film. He decided to pay the production budget for the film himself. He had started the work earlier but 9/11 put a hold on the schedule. Finally, the director finished filming in 2023 – 40 years after he had conceived it.
‘Megalopolis’ will star Adam Driver, Forest Whitaker, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jon Voight, Laurence Fishburne, Aubrey Plaza, Shia LaBeouf, Jason Schwartzman, Talia Shire, Dustin Hoffman, and Giancarlo Esposito in important roles. The movie is set to release later this year.