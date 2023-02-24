Saturday, Feb 25, 2023
MC Stan Relates To 'Playground S2' Contestants: 'I Myself Have Been In Similar Situation'

Popular rapper MC Stan appeared as a guest on the reality game show 'Playground Season 2' and shared his experience of meeting the contestants and how he could relate to their situation as recently he was also part of the reality show, 'Bigg Boss 16'.

MC Stan
MC Stan IANS

Updated: 24 Feb 2023 10:02 pm

He indulged in some fun activities, and the contestants learned his quirky phrases and grooved on his rap beats.

Sharing his experience about his appearance on the show, Stan said: "I felt happy to meet all the contestants of 'Playground S2'. I myself have been in a similar situation recently being a part of a reality TV show, wherein I was a contestant and we had our own challenges."

'Playground Season 2' is a reality game show where the viewers enjoy watching top digital creators' gaming and entertainment, and how they survive through all these processes to win.

Ashish Chanchlani, Harsh Beniwal, Carry Minati, Triggered Insaan, and Scout as mentors are leading 5 teams.

The 'Bigg Boss 16' winner added on how hard work and dedication help in winning the game.

"At the end of the day, it's your passion, hard work, attitude, and audience love that helps you stand out and win the title. I was very excited to be on the sets, indulging in some games alongside the contestants".'Playground Season 2' streams on Amazon miniTV.

