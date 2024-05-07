Art & Entertainment

Mallika Sherawat's Note For 'Role Model' Mahesh Bhatt: 'His Words Have Been A Source Of Strength'

Mallika Sherawat has penned an appreciation note for her 'mentor' and 'role model'-- filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, saying his words of encouragement during moments of doubt have been a source of strength.

Advertisement

Mallika Sherawat
Mallika Sherawat Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Mallika Sherawat has penned an appreciation note for her 'mentor' and 'role model'-- filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, saying his words of encouragement during moments of doubt have been a source of strength.

Mallika, who played the lead in producer Mahesh Bhatt's 2004 thriller movie 'Murder', co-starring Emraan Hashmi, took to Instagram on Tuesday and penned a beautiful note for the director.

She shared two snaps wherein we can see her sitting on a couch alongside Bhatt, and is holding a book in her hand. The hot diva is wearing an off-shoulder white coloured long breezy dress.

Veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt
Veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt Photo: Instagram
info_icon

The caption read: "In Mahesh Bhatt I hv found not only a mentor but also a role model who's passion, dedication & fearlessness continue to inspire me. His words of encouragement during moments of doubt hv been a source of strength. I'm truly grateful to have the opportunity to learn from him @maheshfilm."

Advertisement

She gave the geotag of Mumbai to her post.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mallika was last seen in the Tamil horror film 'Pambattam'.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. CBI Arrests 2 People From Human Trafficking Network That Sent Indians Into Russia-Ukraine War Zone
  2. Day In Pics: May 07, 2024
  3. CBI Seizes Rs 1.42 cr During Searches In FSSAI Bribery Case, Total Haul Rises To Rs 1.8 cr
  4. Delhi Sees Sharp Dip In Air Quality
  5. India Accuses Canada Of 'Glorification Of Violence' After Khalistani Floats Appear At Parade
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes’: Star-Studded Los Angeles Premiere – View Pics
  2. After Casting Vote In Uttara Kannada, Rishab Shetty Talks About 'Kantara' Prequel
  3. Sriya Reddy To Play A Power-Hungry Politician In Tamil Web Series 'Thalamai Seyalgam’
  4. 'Just married' Arti Singh Offers A Peek Into Her 'Pehli Rasoi': 'Mithaas Aur Pyaar Se Bharpoor'
  5. Ralph Lauren Fall/Holiday 2024: Jessica Chastain, Kerry Washington, Rebecca Hall And Others Attend The Fashion Fiesta – View Pics
Sports News
  1. DC Vs RR, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Delhi Capitals Beat Rajasthan Royals By 20 Runs In Kotla
  2. Champions League: Courtois Could Miss Bayern Clash, Madrid Coach Ancelotti Hints
  3. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: PSG Vs Borussia Dortmund In UCL SF, 2nd Leg
  4. Confirmed: Tiger Woods To Compete At PGA Championship
  5. SRH Vs LSG, IPL 2024: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
World News
  1. Imran Khan's PTI Must Forgo 'Politics Of Anarchy' For Dialogue With Government: Pakistan Army General
  2. Apple Launches Latest Versions Of iPad, First Since 2022
  3. Biden Condemns Current Antisemitism In Holocaust Remembrance During College Protests And Gaza War
  4. Porn Performer Stormy Daniels Is Called To The Witness Stand At Donald Trump's Hush Money Trial
  5. Tornado Watch: 'High Risk' Alert Issued For Oklahoma, Neighboring States
Latest Stories
  1. Caught On Cam | Case Registered Against AAP MLA, Son For Assaulting Staff At Noida Petrol Pump
  2. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Voter Turnout Over 62% For Phase 3 Polling, Assam Sees Highest Turnout | Highlights
  3. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: PSG Vs Borussia Dortmund In UCL SF, 2nd Leg
  4. Met Gala 2024: Ariana Grande Delivers A Powerful Performance With Some Of Her Iconic Hits
  5. Alia Bhatt Again Falls Prey To Deepfake; Actor’s Face Morphed Onto Wamiqa Gabbi
  6. Lok Sabha Elections: Modi Among Voters, Shah, Scindia & Others In Fray | Phase 3 Voting
  7. Ranveer Singh Removes All Wedding Pictures With Wife Deepika Padukone From Instagram? Here's What We Know
  8. Lok Sabha Election 2024: From Amit Shah To Supriya Sule, Key Faces In Third Phase