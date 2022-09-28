Wednesday, Sep 28, 2022
Mahesh Babu Gets Love, Hug From Fans After The Demise Of His Mother Indira Devi

Mahesh Babu was born to yesteryear star Krishna and Indira Devi.

Mahesh Babu
Mahesh Babu IANS

Updated: 28 Sep 2022 11:03 am

Actor Mahesh Babu’s mother, Indira Devi, breathed his last on Wednesday, days after she was admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad for her illness. 

According to an official statement released by her family, Indira Devi’s funeral is going to take place at Maha Prasthanam. “Smt Ghattamaneni Indira Devi, wife of veteran actor Krishna and mother of Mahesh Babu passed away a short while ago. She had been suffering from illness for quite some time now. Her mortal remains will be kept at Padmalaya Studios for fans to visit at 9 am today and later the last rites will be performed at Maha Prasthanam," says the statement.

Soon after the news broke in, fans offered their condolences by taking to Twitter. Here's what some of tweets read:

Mahesh Babu was born to yesteryear star Krishna and Indira Devi. He is the fourth of the five children born to the couple. Earlier this year, Mahesh Babu’s elder brother Ramesh Babu breathed his last due to age-related illness. Mahesh Babu is married to Namrata Shirodkar. They are parents to two kids- Gautam Ghattamaneni and Sitara Ghattamaneni.

