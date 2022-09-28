Actor Mahesh Babu’s mother, Indira Devi, breathed his last on Wednesday, days after she was admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad for her illness.

According to an official statement released by her family, Indira Devi’s funeral is going to take place at Maha Prasthanam. “Smt Ghattamaneni Indira Devi, wife of veteran actor Krishna and mother of Mahesh Babu passed away a short while ago. She had been suffering from illness for quite some time now. Her mortal remains will be kept at Padmalaya Studios for fans to visit at 9 am today and later the last rites will be performed at Maha Prasthanam," says the statement.

Soon after the news broke in, fans offered their condolences by taking to Twitter. Here's what some of tweets read:

May #indiramma garu soul rest in peace Stay strong Annnaya @urstrulyMahesh always with you it's hard to accept the truth thinking about the position of mahesh babu now 😔😔🥺🥺😕 pic.twitter.com/JeCNUDlZpR — lone pair electron ⚛️⚛️ (@maheshWorks18) September 28, 2022

It is with great sadness that passing of our #MaheshBabu mother... Indira devi garu...



she breathed her last breath today.



Our deepest condolences to the ghattamaneni family and wellwishers. Om shanti 🙏🏻🙏🙏 #RIPIndiraDeviGaru 🙏🙏🙏



Stay strong anna @urstrulyMahesh Anna ... pic.twitter.com/0HNiw4ZcNi — 𝐒𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐡 𝐊𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐚 (@urstrulyKhanna) September 28, 2022

Mahesh Babu was born to yesteryear star Krishna and Indira Devi. He is the fourth of the five children born to the couple. Earlier this year, Mahesh Babu’s elder brother Ramesh Babu breathed his last due to age-related illness. Mahesh Babu is married to Namrata Shirodkar. They are parents to two kids- Gautam Ghattamaneni and Sitara Ghattamaneni.