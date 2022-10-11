Madonna Appears To Come Out As Gay On TikTok

Queen of pop Madonna seemingly came out as gay in a playful video posted to TikTok.

The 64-year-old put her spin on a new viral trend by attempting to throw a pair of bright pink underwear into the trash can and purposely missing, reports pagesix.com.

"If I miss, I'm Gay," text over the video read.

The "Material Girl' singer, who was rocking a cream-colored corset over a white tee with matching pants and pink hair, seemed to accept the outcome, staring into the camera while proudly throwing one arm into the air.

However, the video has left many fans confused, with some questioning whether Madonna was just jumping on the trend for fun or was serious about coming out.

"What in the 80s is happening," one fan asked, with another adding, "Did Madonna just come out? And I'm witnessing it in real time??" A third supportive fan wrote: "Madonna this is very slay energy being delivered."

While the 'Vogue' songstress - who has alluded to her sexuality in the past - has mostly dated men in the public eye, she famously kissed Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards.

She was also reportedly romantically involved with model Jenny Shimizu in 1996. "I think everybody has a bisexual nature. That's my theory. I could be wrong," she said in a 1991 profile for Advocate.

The new TikTok video also comes weeks after Madonna was spotted packing on the PDA with rapper Tokischa in a series of pics posted to Instagram. While the two were promoting the music video for "Hung Up on Tokischa," many fans wondered whether more was happening behind the scenes.

The 'Like A Virgin' singer and Tokischa, 26, also made out while performing at a concert together during a New York City Pride event in June.

"It was instant - we connected right away," the Dominican rapper said on 'Ebro in the Morning' last month. "We were doing this together and rehearsing for the show and talking all the time, so we got really close."

She added: "We were in the mic recording, and all of a sudden, we were kissing already, and it's so natural for both of us." The rumored romance has seemingly escalated since then, as a source recently told Page Six that Madonna was twerking and "booty dancing" with Tokischa at a New York Fashion Week after-party.

Madonna was previously married to actor Sean Penn from 1985 to 1989 and to film director Guy Ritchie from 2000 to 2008. Following her two marriages, which she admittedly regrets, the songstress has been linked to partners aged 28 and below.