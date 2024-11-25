Art & Entertainment

Loved Zombieverse 2? Here Are 5 Top Korean Zombie Shows And Films You Shouldn't Miss

If you are a fan of the zombie genre, then we have a list of the five top Korean zombie series and shows that you can watch on OTT.

5 best Korean zombie movies and shows
Korean zombie movies and shows Photo: Instagram
Zombieverse- New Blood released recently on Netflix. The second season opened to mixed reviews. It has expanded the story from its original season and is a blend of horror and comedy. If you are a fan of the zombie genre, then we have a list of the five top Korean zombie series and shows that you can watch on OTT.

5 Korean Zombie series and films on OTT

All Of Us Are Dead

All Of Us Dead which released on Netflix in 2022 is a must-watch for all zombie genre fans. The 12-episode series is set in a school which becomes ground zero for a zombie virus and infected students kill everyone who comes their way. Apart from entertaining, it is thought-provoking and compelling. The show has already been renewed for season 2.

Kingdom

Kingdom is yet another offering by Netflix. Set in a historical backdrop, the show gives a unique twist to the zombie genre. The series is about Crown Prince Lee Chang's struggles to find out the mystery of a deadly disease that has hit his kingdom. As he investigates, he gets embroiled in a political conspiracy and gets betrayed. The show not only has zombies, but also the gripping narrative makes it worth watching.

Alive

Set in the modern world, this zombie film explores isolation and survival during a zombie outbreak. Starring Yoo Ah-in and Park Shin-hye, the film shows a video game streamer trapped in his Seoul apartment during a zombie outbreak. It is a gripping thriller and will keep you hooked till the end.

Seoul Station

Seoul Station is a Korean animated zombie film which you can watch on Prime Video. It is the prequel to Train to Busan. The story takes place in and around Seoul station and it revolves around two main characters, Suk-gyu, a father who searches for his runaway daughter (Hye-sun). When he is about to reunite with her, a deadly zombie epidemic breaks out in Seoul.

Zombieverse Season 1

This Netflix show is about a group of contestants who participate in a reality dating show and are caught in a zombie apocalypse in Seoul. What they do to survive and escape from the city forms the story. It was well-received when released in 2023.

Apart from these, The Wailing, Happiness, Zombie Detective, Gangnam Zombie and Sweet Home are some spine-chilling zombie thrillers you shouldn't miss. 

