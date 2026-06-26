Love Island USA Season 8: Alannah Keyser Removed After Racist Slur Controversy And Social Media Backlash

Love Island USA removed Alannah Keyser after past racist social media posts resurfaced online.
Keyser became the second Season 8 contestant to exit over similar controversy.
Peacock said the posts surfaced only after filming, beyond its vetting process.
Love Island USA contestant Alannah Keyser has exited Season 8 after old social media content containing a racist slur resurfaced online. The development marks the second contestant removal from the current season over similar allegations and has once again sparked discussions about background checks and accountability on reality television.
Why Alannah Keyser was removed from Love Island USA
According to Peacock, Alannah Keyser will no longer appear on Love Island USA Season 8 after videos and screenshots from her past surfaced on social media. The material allegedly showed her singing lyrics containing a racist slur, while additional screenshots circulated online appeared to show her using the same term in separate posts.
The broadcaster noted that the videos had originally been shared on private social media accounts and only became public after Keyser entered the show, meaning they would not have been available during the contestant vetting process.
Second contestant removed from Love Island USA Season 8
Keyser joined the series during the Casa Amor twist as one of the new bombshell contestants. Although she briefly appeared in Thursday's episode, including scenes with fellow contestant Zach Georgiou, narrator Iain Stirling later announced that "Alannah has left Casa Amor."
Her departure follows the earlier removal of contestant Vasana Montgomery before the season premiered after similar allegations involving racist language. Last season also saw contestants Yulissa Escobar and Cierra Ortega leave the programme following separate controversies involving offensive racial remarks.
The latest incident has renewed conversations among viewers about contestant screening and the responsibilities of reality television productions when past online activity surfaces after filming has already begun.
Love Island USA Season 8 continues to stream with new episodes released daily except Wednesdays on Peacock.