Saturday, Nov 26, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Lindsay Lohan Can't Wait To Spend Christmas With Her Husband

American actress-singer Lindsay Lohan is eagerly waiting celebrating Christmas with her husband, financier Bader Shammas with whom she tied the knot with earlier this year.

Actress Lindsay Lohan
Actress Lindsay Lohan Getty Images

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Nov 2022 3:08 pm

American actress-singer Lindsay Lohan is eagerly waiting celebrating Christmas with her husband, financier Bader Shammas with whom she tied the knot with earlier this year.

The two exchanged wedding vows after two years of dating. Lohan admitted that she "loves" the festive period and is looking forward to spending it with her husband and the rest of his family, reports Female First UK.

She said: "I love the Christmas season and the whole family time with all the food and everything. I can't wait to spend it this year with my husband, new niece, and with all the family."

According to Female First UK, the 'Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen' star - who started out in the industry as a child playing the dual leading role of twins Hallie Parker and Annie James in Disney hit 'The Parent Trap' and enjoyed massive success in the 2000s with comedy 'Freaky Friday' and cult classic 'Mean Girls' but chose to step back from the industry almost a decade ago over personal reasons - has made a return to screens in festive Netflix romcom 'Falling For Christmas and admitted that it felt like "only yesterday" she had been making movies when she was on set.

She told 'Hello' magazine: "It was like it was only yesterday that I last made a movie, not almost ten years. I love a good romcom, I totally fell for the love story and the family aspect, and I really loved all the physical comedy."

She further said: "I really hope that [the film] gives people some joy and a distraction from everything that is going on right now, and that it maybe brings friends and families together to have a good time watching it."

Tags

Art & Entertainment Lindsay Lohan Christmas Celebrations
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Global Shares Mixed As Investors Eye China Virus Crisis

Global Shares Mixed As Investors Eye China Virus Crisis

Who Will Answer To Us, Sir?

Who Will Answer To Us, Sir?