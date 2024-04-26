Art & Entertainment

Lily Gladstone, Bowen Yang Team Up For 'The Wedding Banquet' Remake

"Killers of the Flower Moon" star Lily Gladstone is set to star alongside Bowen Yang in Andrew Ahn's upcoming directorial.

Instagram
Lily Gladstone, Bowen Yang Photo: Instagram
info_icon

The project will be a remake of the Ang Lee's 1993 rom-com "The Wedding Banquet" and will also have Kelly Marie Tran, Yuh-jung Youn and Joan Chen to round off the cast, reported entertainment news outlet Variety.

The filming will begin in Vancouver in May and will follow the story of a couple who decide to get married for their own benefits but things turn upside down when the woman's grandmother pays a surprise visit.

Gladstone, 37, was last seen in Martin Scorsese directorial "Killers of the Flower Moon" alongside Leonardo DiCaprio. The actor won the Golden Globe in the 'Best Actress' category for her performance. The film and Gladstone were also nominated at the Oscars.

Yang, 33, recently appeared in "Dicks: The Musical" and will be next seen in musical fantasy "Wicked" which will also star Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater and Jonathan Bailey and is set to release this year.

