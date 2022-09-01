Thursday, Sep 01, 2022
Leonardo DiCaprio Seen Partying With 22-Year-Old Russian Model Amid Split, Reports

Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio has been seen going out with another woman before news of his split from Camila Morrone surfaced online.

Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio indiewire

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Sep 2022 8:08 pm

Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio has been seen going out with another woman before news of his split from Camila Morrone surfaced online.

In July, the 'Titanic' actor was spotted partying with a 22-year-old Russian model, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Daily Mail identified that the brunette was model Maria Beregova. In July, the 47-year-old actor, who reportedly prefers to date under 25-year-old women, was caught having fun with Maria during a yacht party in St. Tropez.

The site reported that Maria jetted off to the south of France after splitting with her 30-year-old husband, Ahmed Masoud Abdelhafid. Maria and Leonardo then were spotted boarding a luxury yacht together.

In photos obtained by the news site, Maria looked glamorous in a skimpy black mini dress. As for the 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' star, he rocked an unbuttoned navy blue shirt, black pants and black baseball cap.

People reported that there's no more Leonardo and Morrone.

'The Wolf of Wall Street' actor and the 25-year-old model reportedly started dating in 2017. While they were notoriously private about their romance, a source told People in 2019 that the pair were "pretty serious" about each other.

Since the breakup reports circulated online, the actor has been hit with criticism, with many pointing out that they predicted the actor would end his relationship with Morrone due to her age.

Related stories

Leonardo DiCaprio Funneled Grants Through Dark Money Group To Fund Climate Nuisance Lawsuits

Urvashi Rautela 'Freaked Out' After Leonardo DiCaprio Complimented Her At Cannes

Leonardo DiCaprio And Camila Morrone’s Vacation PDA At St. Barts Is All Over The Internet

"There's no phenomenon on this planet more reliable than Leonardo Dicaprio breaking up with his girl by age 25, the stats are breathtaking," one person tweeted.

Someone else mused about how Leonardo might have ended the romance as one stated: "I need to know how Leonardo Dicaprio conducts these breakups. Does he start picking fights months before they turn 25 to be less conspicuous?"

A third joked: "Leonardo DiCaprio is actually dating all the under-25s he possibly can to spread the word about climate change to those who will be the most impacted."

"Happy Birthday sweetie!!! It's time for us to break up," another Twitter user quipped.

Another jokingly posted: "Titanic turns 25 this year at which point I assume leonardo dicaprio will no longer want to be in it."

