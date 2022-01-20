Thursday, Jan 20, 2022
Lakshmy Ramakrishnan Responds To A Twitter User Who Criticised Dhanush-Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth's Split

Lakshmy Ramakrishnan has aggressively responded to a tweet criticising Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth for 'advertising' their divorce.

Lakshmy Ramakrishnan and Dhanush with Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth - Instagram

Updated: 20 Jan 2022 3:51 pm

Filmmaker Lakshmy Ramakrishnan has criticized a user for claiming that Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth were "advertising" their breakup by announcing it on social media. On Monday night, January 17, Dhanush and his filmmaker wife Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth announced their separation via a joint statement on social media.

In response to Dhanush's divorce news, a fan remarked on the actor's Instagram post, “I respect their decision, but it’s their own decision let them do silently then move on, why they are advertising like this… this will guide the wrong way to a lot of his fans. Once divorces are unusual things but nowadays divorce becomes casual because of celebrities…" (sic)

Lakshmy Ramakrishnan responded to their tweet by saying that celebrities make announcements so that the "wrong people" don't find out "Rumors are not spread. She went on to cite Samantha Ruth Prabhu as an example, saying that despite making a "graceful" apology, "When she announced her divorce from Naga Chaitanya, the 'Family Man 2' actor, she received a lot of backlash on social media.

“The problem is that, if they don’t announce, distorted news will come out, without their permission, wrong information might be passed on. But even after a very graceful and dignified announcement, @Samanthaprabhu2 had to endure very cruel stuff," Lakshmy Ramakrishnan tweeted.

Dhanush and Aishwarya, the daughter of megastar Rajinikanth, married in 2004 and have two boys, Yatra and Linga, born in 2006 and 2010, respectively. Dhanush, 38, and Aishwarya, 40, announced their split on their separate social media profiles.

However, Dhanush's father, Tamil director Kasthuri Raja, described the estranged couple's split as "a family quarrel" in an interview with Dailythandhi newspaper, and dismissed rumours that the pair was planning a divorce.

