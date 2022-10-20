Thursday, Oct 20, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Lakeith Stanfield, Omar Sy To Star In Jeymes Samuel's 'The Book of Clarence'

"Atlanta" actor LaKeith Stanfield and "Lupin" star Omar Sy will play the lead roles in filmmaker Jeymes Samuel's next feature project.

Omar Sy, Lakeith Stanfield
Omar Sy, Lakeith Stanfield Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Oct 2022 6:32 pm

"Atlanta" actor LaKeith Stanfield and "Lupin" star Omar Sy will play the lead roles in filmmaker Jeymes Samuel's next feature project.

The movie, titled "The Book of Clarence", is Samuel's follow-up to his Netflix westerner "The Harder They Fall", as per entertainment news outlet Deadline.

Though the plot details have been kept under wraps, the movie is said to be set during the bible era with Stanfield playing the titular character of Clarence.

Samuel will direct the project from his own script and also produce along with James Lassiter, Shawn Carter and Tendo Nagenda.

Stanfield currently stars in the final season of the hit FX show "Atlanta". He will be next seen in Apple TV+ series "The Changeling" and Disney’s "The Haunted Mansion".

French star Sy is best known for starring in blockbusters such as "The Intouchables", "Jurassic World" and "X-Men: Days of Future Past".

The actor is looking forward to the third season of his Netflix series "Lupin", which turned out to be the streamer’s one of the most-watched non-English-language series.

Related stories

Amitabh Bachchan Celebrates Diwali On The Sets Of 'KBC 14', Explains What 'Vasu Baras' Is All About

80 Films From 32 Countries To Be Showcased At Dharamsala Fest

Vijay Deverakonda Shoots With A Rifle Along With A Jawan

Tags

Art & Entertainment Lakeith Stanfield Omar Sy Jeymes Samuel The Book Of Clarence Upcoming Movies Netflix The Harder They Fall India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Allahabad HC Grants 10 Days To ASI To File Counter-Affidavit In Gyanvapi Case

Allahabad HC Grants 10 Days To ASI To File Counter-Affidavit In Gyanvapi Case

Priyanka Chopra Visits Kenya Amid Hunger Crisis, Urges People To Donate

Priyanka Chopra Visits Kenya Amid Hunger Crisis, Urges People To Donate